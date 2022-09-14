Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Near 90° before some weekend rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some warmer 60s are in the area to start off Wednesday, a noticeable uptick from the 40s & 50s we’ve had each morning so far this week. We’ll get a chance to climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon even with some elevated wildfire smoke and high clouds moving through.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A little bit higher dew points will move in this afternoon but it won’t be anything too high on the muggy meter. We’ll have a south breeze up to near 25 mph at times this afternoon helping to warm us as well.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

We’ll likely get close to 90 degrees again Thursday afternoon too with a bit more of a south breeze up near 30 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There are a few shower and storm chances after midnight Thursday into Friday morning. Anything that develops will be rather spotty and scattered but could end up moving through during the morning drive Friday.

More storm chances are in the cards again late Friday into Saturday as well. Those have the potential to impact your plans Saturday including if you are heading to Lincoln for the game against Oklahoma.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Overall the weekend will be a warmer one with highs near 90 each day in both Omaha and Lincoln. That will make for a hot day at the game, especially by the second half.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

