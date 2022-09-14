Recently arrested suspect in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder at a mall parking lot, a recently arrested suspect goes before a judge.

An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal.

The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on a Sunday night. Omaha police say two men arrived in the parking lot for a drug deal.

A detective testified Tuesday they wanted to buy marijuana, a half-pound for $3,600, but then allegedly got out of their car and into the backseat of the seller’s car.

“We believe there was a struggle, as testified to today, guns were brandished. One ends up dead. One ends up injured,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle.

Days later, Omaha police arrested J’Maun Maynie, 18, for the murder of Franco Vasquez, 18. The female driver survived a bullet to the back.

J'Maun Haynie (Omaha Police Department)

But who else was in the backseat spotted running from the shooting scene on a security camera?

Nearly a year later, investigators say it’s Izayah Mapp, 21. Mapp appeared in court Tuesday.

Izayah Mapp (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha police Detective Jordan Brandt testified his DNA couldn’t be ruled out, DNA was found on the back of the driver’s seat headrest. The driver crashed into a barrier after getting shot.

Evidence also points to two shell casings having come from two different guns. Investigators also testified that Facebook messages from Mapp had asked others that if anyone asks, he’s not from the same gang and to quit sharing photos of them together.

The defense said it seems someone simply handed his client to detectives with little evidence to place him at the shooting scene.

After court, the grandparents of the victim and suspect share an emotional moment together. One grandchild is gone and the other facing a potential lifetime jail sentence.

“Everyone loses in these cases. You can’t help but feel sorry for all the families involved,” said Beadle.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence for the murder case to move forward in Douglas County district court.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.