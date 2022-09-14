Program in North Omaha helps people deal with grief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A program in North Omaha is helping people deal with any loss or grief in their lives.

The North Omaha Village of Churches is about to start its second session of ‘GriefShare.’ It’s a completely free 13-week program that allows community members to gather and offer guidance and support to one another.

It includes a video seminar focusing on grief recovery topics. Everything that’s said during the sessions is confidential.

With the loss that so many people have felt through the pandemic, gun violence, and other national issues, program facilitators say it’s a program that’s needed; especially in North Omaha.

“People are hurting, they’re angry. I mean I think you can attribute to a lot of the heated emotions to the pent-up experience of losing a loved one shot down, losing a loved one that’s affected by COVID. Everybody took cover for two years and we’re trying to venture back out. This is an outlet where they can get the courage to see they’re not the only ones that’s venturing out, not the only ones that are going to face this,” says Hazel Mitchell, program director.

The program is funded by United Healthcare. It’s open to all community members, regardless of religious affiliation.

“One of the elders in our group pointed out the grief that this community is whirling through, riveting through from the health situation of covid and from the violence and sicknesses, and pointed out how it was being dealt with in other states and here in Omaha, but in the outskirts of Omaha and not here in the close community in North Omaha,” says Mitchell.

The first day of the program starts Saturday, Sep. 17, and goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All sessions are happening at the Omaha Public Library at 28th and Ames.

You can register at the door or go online or call (402) 201-6629 to find out more information.

