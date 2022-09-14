One suspect in Omaha gun store burglary appears in court, $100K bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old that police tied to two stolen guns from a burglary at a gun store in August was in district court Tuesday.

Terry Barfield, 18, has a $100,000 bond.

It’s reported five people broke into Frontier Justice in late June and two people did the same thing in early August.

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022.

Officials say 44 guns were taken in the August incident and 15 guns were taken in June to a total of 59 guns stolen.

By our account, investigators have recovered just four guns out of 59.

Terry Barfield, 18. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

