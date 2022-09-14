Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Aug. 17 deputies were detailed to a fire near NW 40th Street and Raymond Road, at an abandoned home. Deputies said the home has been vacant and abandoned for some time.

Sheriff Wagner said the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and determined the fire to be arson.

Tuesday night, deputies were again detailed to NW 40th and W Raymond Road for a disturbance between two men.

Deputies said a witness called LSO after seeing a man outside the burned home.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the witness explained that the man matched the description of the suspect from the night of the fire and the man’s car also matched the suspect vehicle description. Sheriff Wagner said the witness and man argued.

Sheriff Wagner added that the man, who is 24-years-old and from Lincoln, was interviewed and cited for 2nd degree arson. According to Sheriff Wagner the man was lodged on that charge.

