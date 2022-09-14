Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice

Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The high school football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek explained that the number of injuries sustained by an already small team left the Northwest Falcons unable to cobble together a varsity team for the game.

“Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our game against the Orangemen,” said LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek. “We understand there is disappointment behind this decision, one we do not make lightly.”

“While we are disappointed our team will not be able to play on Friday, we understand the challenges of building a football program from scratch,” said Gus Brown, Beatrice High School athletic director. “We appreciate the collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools to make this decision as early as possible in order to effectively communicate it with our respective communities.”

