Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot.

Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:

⚠️🚗PARKING NOTICE: Both Parking Garages at OMA have limited availability due to high travel demand. Please use the South Economy Lot for alternative parking. Click here for a discounted coupon for that parking: https://t.co/9fYcu1P1G6 — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) September 14, 2022

In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about “limited availability.” A look at FlyOMA.com around midday Wednesday provided some eye-popping numbers:

Premier-level parking had just 3% availability, meaning 569 spots had already been taken.

The south garage had merely 2% availability with more than 1,300 spots occupied and just 21 open as of Wednesday afternoon.

The north garage, however, had no availability; all 1,380 stalls were listed as occupied — nearly 2,000, if you include the rooftop.

The best advice if you are heading to the airport and want to park on-site: Try the south economy lot. where 2/3 of the lot is vacant. You will likely get a space there.

