Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch

By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot.

Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:

In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about “limited availability.” A look at FlyOMA.com around midday Wednesday provided some eye-popping numbers:

  • Premier-level parking had just 3% availability, meaning 569 spots had already been taken.
  • The south garage had merely 2% availability with more than 1,300 spots occupied and just 21 open as of Wednesday afternoon.
  • The north garage, however, had no availability; all 1,380 stalls were listed as occupied — nearly 2,000, if you include the rooftop.

The best advice if you are heading to the airport and want to park on-site: Try the south economy lot. where 2/3 of the lot is vacant. You will likely get a space there.

