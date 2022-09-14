Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Staying hot with on and off storm chances

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat hangs on this week! Thursday brings the Metro just shy of 90 under cloudier skies with a gusty S wind. We’ll stay warm, near 90 or above, through the start of next week with a brief dip to the mid 80s on Friday. We’ll also see a more active pattern build in.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Storm chances will return Thursday night and continue on and off into the weekend mainly geared toward the nighttime and early morning hours. On Thursday, after 9 PM, storms move in from the W. Initially a few of these W of the Metro may be on the stronger side with hail and gusty winds.

Thursday night storms
Thursday night storms(wowt)

Storm chances move into the Metro after midnight and will be best before sunrise on Friday.

Overnight storms
Overnight storms(wowt)

We’ll dry our Friday afternoon with returning nighttime chances. Storms linger into the first half of Saturday, keep this in mind if you’re out at the Husker game! We’ll clear from there with another round possible Saturday evening.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday ahead of our cold front with a jump to 95 Monday and 96 Tuesday, record warmth is possible.

Getting hotter
Getting hotter(wowt)

The next signs of fall are not here until a cold front sweeps in Wednesday afternoon... this will bring a cool down to the 70s for the middle of next week and a better shot at some soaking rain.

