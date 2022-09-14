CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel.

The bow and arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel’s family in shock.

“I really thought, this is it. Like I said, I have a five-and-six-year-old who adore this man and worships the ground he walks on. So it’s like how do I disrupt my children’s peace and bring the reality of death to them?” said his niece, Brittany Sanford.

Alongside their house is where Jeremy and his son Colton decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season. Colton was set up on the left to hit a target bag on the mound. Jeremy was walking on the right to say ‘Hi’ to their little girl neighbor. That’s when Colton’s bow malfunctioned and the arrow veered off, hitting his father on the left side.

“My husband was pretty composed for having an arrow out of his chest wall.”

Ring security video captured the father walking across the driveway to get help. In the video, he’s seen with the arrow sticking out from his side. According to the police report obtained by 6 News, the incident was deemed an accident. And the arrow was lodged about six to eight inches deep into Jeremy’s side.

“I stabilized the arrow because every time he would take a breath, he would scream in pain. So I would just hold it in place until the paramedics got here,” said his wife.

It’s when paramedics arrived within ten minutes that things went south for Clingenpeel. His breath became shallower and the pain worsened.

“The blunt tip is still in my husband. They couldn’t find it.”

He’s now in the ICU in stable condition.

Doctors tell the family it’s a miracle he even survived. They say Jeremy is expected to make a full recovery but are unsure when he can return home.

Now the family is worried about a long road to recovery. Especially since his wife Tracy, a former nurse, was diagnosed just last year with a debilitating neurological illness.

Finances and care are now a concern for the family. Jeremy worked full-time in waste management. He also took his wife to her weekly doctor appointments. She says that he even helped with daily tasks such as bathing and showering.

“There’s a big question of, ‘Am I able to get my medicine? Am I able to get the care that I need? Is he going to be able to get the care he needs?’”

Tracy says that they spend thousands of dollars on her medicine. Now add her husband’s medical bills.

To help with expenses, his son created a GoFundMe page.

