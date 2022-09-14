Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road.

One other person was hurt in the crash, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the dispatcher said.

Traffic was shut down in all directions for some time following the crash, with some traffic still affected at about 12:30 p.m.

