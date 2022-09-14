Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 10:45 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road.
One other person was hurt in the crash, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the dispatcher said.
Traffic was shut down in all directions for some time following the crash, with some traffic still affected at about 12:30 p.m.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
