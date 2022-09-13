Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced

An Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk and left her baby out in the cold in February pleaded no contest in Douglas County Court earlier this year.
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk and left her baby out in the winter cold received a jail sentence Tuesday of two years and one day.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, will also be required to serve 18 months of supervised release once she serves out her sentence, for which she received a credit of 210 days for time served.

Trinity Shakespeare
Trinity Shakespeare(Omaha Police Department)

The woman who gave birth to a baby boy near 24th and P streets in below-freezing weather was charged with felony child abuse. She pleaded no contest in February in Douglas County Court.

The baby survived.

Authorities have said previously that the woman, who has other children, has had issues in the past with drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness; and has had issues with the legal system before.

Nebraska’s Safe Haven law, passed in 2008, allows an infant up to 30 days old to be dropped off at a hospital without prosecution.

This is a developing story.

