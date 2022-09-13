Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: “There is hope and there is help”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every 40 seconds, someone dies from suicide that’s according to the World Health Organization. More than 47,000 Americans die by suicide each year and according to the Nebraska DHHS, in Nebraska a person dies by suicide every 32 hours.

“Suicide is preventable, there is hope, there is help and there is healing,” Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Medical, Dr. Dave Miers said. “When I’ve talked to individuals who have been suicidal they say the best thing that would have been helpful is if somebody would’ve came to me and said ‘how are you feeling’ because they want to talk about their feelings.”

The month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, another reminder to have the tough conversations. Miers said family and friends are normally the first to recognize the warning signs.

“If you notice that somebody is sleeping too much or they’re not doing things that they normally like to do, behaviors that they don’t normally do or they’re not engaging in things they normally like to do, it’s usually a red flag that something’s not right,” Miers said. “About 90 percent of individuals who are suicidal have a diagnosable depression or anxiety, what that tells us if we get folks connected to resources that’s going to help reduce suicide.”

This past July, the National Suicide Prevention Line switched to a quicker and easier service. Now all you have to dial is 988 to receive help.

“Ask a question, save a life. I’m concerned about you, there is hope and there is help,” Miers said.

The Nebraska DHHS lists the following resources for anyone struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Dial 988 from your landline or cell phone.

Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or student health center.

Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660

Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Nebraska Regional Poison Center, 1-800-222-1222

