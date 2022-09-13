Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & warmer air continues to move in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning with fewer 40s on the map to start the day. With abundant sunshine we’ll warm much more than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s likely by late afternoon. That will happen with lower dew points on the muggy meter once again.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

90s are set to return by Wednesday afternoon thanks to a south breeze that will gust to 25 mph or so. Thankfully it won’t be all that humid to go along with that warmth either.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Storm chances are still in the forecast after midnight Thursday night with increasing chances into Friday morning. Some hit and miss showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday and could impact the Husker game in Lincoln.

Husker Game
Husker Game(WOWT)

You’ll notice more and more wind starting Wednesday afternoon that will be a bit of a factor through the weekend too. Gusts from the south of 25-35 mph are likely right through Sunday afternoon and perhaps pick up a bit more early next week.

