Omaha Public Library begins moving out of downtown location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Omaha Public Library begins to move into its new administration building, the city shared a demolition timeline for the W. Dale Clark Library on Tuesday.

The Dale Clark site is scheduled to be turned over to Cox Contracting for demolition on Oct. 1. But before that can happen, some administrative moves must be made.

OPS was slated to begin moving into its new Library Administration Building, or LAB, at 84th and Frederick streets on Monday, according to a Tuesday news release from the mayor’s office with the latest library timeline.

On Monday, Sept. 19, barriers will surround the old library and Metro will close the bus stop at 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam streets.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Dale Clark library staff will move to the new administration location. Three days later, parking meters around the library will be removed. Then on Oct. 3, the power for the library will be shut off in anticipation of demolition.

The genealogy reading room at the LAB will open to the public. Hours are expected to be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Omaha residents said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library last month. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s master plan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. A day after the Dale Clark library closed, the temporary location at 1410 Howard Street opened.

The permanent downtown library will be located at 1401 Jones Street and is set to open in March 2023.

