Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck.

According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street.

The gas line served a commercial building and several nearby buildings.

Omaha Fire arrived and evacuated the buildings. M.U.D. shut the gas valve off. Only one customer was directly affected by the loss of gas service.

