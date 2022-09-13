Neighbors conflicted following city’s announcement to revitalize South Omaha’s Mandan Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Things at South Omaha’s Mandan Park will soon be changing.

“We think it could be something incredibly special for a long time to come,” says the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation director Matt Kalcevich.

The road through Mandan Park will be closed as early as Tuesday, and once construction is complete, access will be solely for people walking or biking.

The city plans to create proper, sanctioned nature trails throughout the park, a hard-surface biking path, and more.

“Some improvements and betterment of places like the viewing points that have been lost over the years with the growth that’s happened, and the shelters and playground, and things of that nature in those areas that we just want to put back in a place where people are really seeking out this park and thinking of this as a destination for a recreation opportunity,” Kalcevich says.

Perhaps the biggest change the city is seeking to implement is a new youth camp.

“We’ve talked about the need to expand, we had almost 1,000 youth on our waiting list last year for our camps based at Hummel, Hanscom, Adams, and Zorinsky, so we’re really needing to meet the need there,” he says. “This would represent something a lot like what we have up at Hummel which has been in place for a long, long time now so to maximize that and capitalize on that is definitely something we’re looking forward to.”

Kalcevich says the city plans to thin out the overgrown vegetation in an effort to make people feel safer and reduce crime, which has plagued the park for years.

“I used to come here quite often when the kids were little cause there was a park up here that we used to utilize quite often actually, and now, no way would I walk through it by myself,” says Laura Paar, who has lived near Mandan Park for the last 15 years.

“Over the years we’ve had an issue with the illegal dumping in the area, anywhere from stolen cars, couches to just trash in general, we’ve had some issues with narcotics and prostitution over the years,” says Captain Steve Meister of Omaha Police’s Southeast precinct.

“Mandan Park presents its own logistical issues, it’s a very large park surrounded on one side by a river and railroad track, on another side by another jurisdiction, and then 13th Street,” Captain Meister says. “It’s got large overgrown beautiful trees, walking areas which are nice as far as a place for people to go, but at times it invites a criminal element cause then they can’t see us, we can’t see them, it creates an issue.”

Before the last four years, Meister says crime had taken over. But after implementing more police patrols on foot, bike and horseback, things began improving.

But it wasn’t just the police who put in work to reduce crime and improve the aesthetics of the park.

“The neighborhood just started taking that area back,” Meister says.

Neighbors like Paar and Steve Bolgar, who are both involved in the neighborhood association in Mandan Park, gather other volunteers and clean dumped trash in the park weekly.

“We pulled two giant pulls of almost 280 tires out of where the abandoned road was closed again,” says Bolgar about one single day of cleaning during the pandemic.

But neighbors who help maintain the park are hesitant about the changes the city hopes to implement.

“We just need a little bit of help doing what we’re doing already, you don’t have to clear our, close the roads or whatever, just help us with it because if you look, it’s there, we just need help. Closing off the road, doing this and doing that, just bring the money in and help us do what we’re doing already because you can see the beauty of the park the way it is,” Paar says.

Paar says the city failed to hold meetings with neighbors about potential changes.

“We just feel almost like we were slapped aside like we weren’t good enough to do our own neighborhood the way we want to do it,” Paar says. “Having them come in and just say ‘this is what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it,’ we just wish they would’ve asked, got our input anyway instead of just being told this is what’s going to happen after we’ve been working on it for so long.”

Kalcevich says none of the changes the city will and wants to implement would be possible without the neighbors who deeply care for the area and who help take care of it.

Kalcevich hopes they give the changes a chance, and admits that nothing is forever. If changes are needed in the future, they could happen.

“We want the same things, we want increased safety, we want better interaction with neighbors and the community, we want more opportunities for people to explore the beauty and wonder of this park.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.