Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County.

Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail.

Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E in response to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon according to the release.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Officials identified the motorcyclist as Kirby Schimmels, 77, of Houston, Texas.

It’s reported in the investigation that the motorcycle was going north on Highway 385 when a car driven by Desai didn’t yield at a stop sign on Link 7E and collided with the motorcycle.

