Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln

Foul play not suspected in deadly car fire
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.

Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m.

According to Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody, the car showed evidence of a flash explosion.

Fire investigators said they found five oxygen tanks, three of which had exploded, as well as two 1lb cylinder propane tanks and an oxygen generator.

Inspector Moody said the propane tanks did not blow up.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and said they learned the victim was a heavy smoker.

Inspector Moody explained that there was a rich atmosphere of oxygen in the car during the explosion and they are not looking at foul play.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released. Inspector Moody said there was minor damage to the apartments.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Interstate 80 Crash
Multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 impacts morning commute
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck
Patrons say goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library before it shuts down
Omaha Public Library begins moving out of downtown location
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Mickey Joseph hosts his first Nebraska Athletics news conference
Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced