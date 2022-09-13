Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade.

Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police.

Police say the Murray Fire Department was participating in the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade when an emergency rescue call came in. A crew had to leave the parade in an expedited manner.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade route. As the engine left Main Street at a slow pace, it collided with a 58-year-old woman.

The woman was treated at the scene and then transported to an Omaha hospital for further treatment.

No citations were issued at the scene. The incident was still under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.