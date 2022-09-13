Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade.

Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police.

Police say the Murray Fire Department was participating in the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade when an emergency rescue call came in. A crew had to leave the parade in an expedited manner.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade route. As the engine left Main Street at a slow pace, it collided with a 58-year-old woman.

The woman was treated at the scene and then transported to an Omaha hospital for further treatment.

No citations were issued at the scene. The incident was still under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Interstate 80 Crash
Multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 impacts morning commute
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

6 First Alert traffic update: Crash delaying traffic on the JFK
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Neighbors conflicted following city’s announcement to revitalize South Omaha’s Mandan Park
Plattsmouth Police seek donations for K-9 unit