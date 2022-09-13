Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs have been steadily climbing since the weekend and continue the climb Wednesday. We’ll make the jump into the low 90s in the Metro under gradually increasing cloud cover with a breezy S wind.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay warm through the start of next week with a brief dip to the upper 80s on Friday. Storm chances will return Thursday night and continue on and off into the weekend mainly geared toward the nighttime and early morning hours.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The heat peaks Monday ahead of our cold front with a jump to 97, record tying warmth is possible.

Record heat Monday (wowt)

The next signs of fall are not here until late Monday night as a cold front sweeps in... this will bring a cool down to the 70s for the middle of next week and a better shot at some soaking rain Tuesday.

Fall returns next week (wowt)

