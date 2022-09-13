6 First Alert traffic update: Accident delaying traffic on the JFK

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A single-vehicle accident on the JFK will be causing major impacts for the morning commute.

A semi has hit the L Street bridge while driving southbound on the JFK, resulting in chunks of concrete to fall onto the roadway.

L Street has been shut down westbound while the scene is addressed.

Drivers should consider alternate routes until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

