6 First Alert traffic update: Accident delaying traffic on the JFK

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A single-vehicle accident on the JFK will be causing major impacts for the morning commute.
A semi has hit the L Street bridge while driving southbound on the JFK, resulting in chunks of concrete to fall onto the roadway.
L Street has been shut down westbound while the scene is addressed.
Drivers should consider alternate routes until the situation is resolved.
