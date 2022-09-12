Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.

Damage is estimated to be around $700.

This investigation is continuing through the review of surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at (402)475‐3600.

