Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The brief taste of fall warms up quickly this week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting in the 40s and 50s on this brisk Monday morning. You’ll likely want a coat for a few hours this morning before the sun can warm us up at a steady pace. We will be able to reach the lower 80s by late this afternoon.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully as we warm up this week there won’t be any big upticks in the humidity. The dew points should stay in the pleasant and refreshing range all week as air temperatures warm to near 90 degrees as soon as Wednesday.

Muggy Meter Week
Muggy Meter Week(WOWT)

South winds will start to pick up by Wednesday too with gusts to near 30 mph likely then and every day the rest of the week through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Starting Thursday evening there is the chance of a few showers and storms in the area but most of us should stay dry. Many hit and miss shower and storm chances are in the forecast through the weekend into next but it likely won’t be enough to cause a washout any one day.

