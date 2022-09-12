One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when Lincoln Fire and Rescue Arrived. Some nearby windows suffered damage due to the incident.

LFR Fire Inspectors are currently doing an investigation and the LPD Criminal Investigation Team is helping to find out the cause of the incident.

Part of the Superior Place Apartment parking lot is currently closed off due to the incident.

Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
MGN
Lincoln Police find missing child
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42

Latest News

NDOT: Portion of I-680 to close nightly
(AP graphic)
Monday Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County, 3 in Sarpy/Cass
Douglas County drunk driving enforcement effort ends with several arrested, cited
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief