Omaha gas prices continue to drop, trend slowing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are still falling in Omaha from their historic high earlier this year.

According to price reports from GasBuddy, the average gas price in Omaha dropped to $3.47 per gallon Monday. The price dropped by an average of 3.3 cents in the last week.

In mid-August, gas prices in Omaha averaged around $3.70 per gallon. And the average weekly price drop in August was larger compared to recent weeks in September.

Despite the price drops, gas in Omaha is still about 49.1 cents higher than a year ago according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Omaha as of Sunday was priced at $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive was $4.03 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average gas prices across Nebraska stand at $3.49 per gallon. The average national gas price is $3.71 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports say neighboring areas also continue to see price drops.

Lincoln gas prices fell just 1 cent on average in the past week down to $3.68.

Statewide prices in Iowa fell 5.2 cents in the past week down to $3.39.

Not all areas across the country are still seeing price drops.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases.”

GasBuddy thinks we could potentially see price drops continue, although prices will likely fluctuate.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

