Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service.

According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans.

The Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program takes things a step further and provides an extra $3.50 each month towards eligible voice phone services or bundled/broadband services.

Despite nearly 160,000 households in the state being eligible for the program, only a small amount of people actually use it.

“Program data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraskan households are eligible to participate in the Lifeline Program, yet only four percent do,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “We would like to see that number improve and would encourage interested households to explore these programs.”

The program is highlighted during National Telephone Discount Lifeline Awareness Week, which this year is from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16. The week is meant to raise awareness for the Americans who go without telephone or broadband services due to cost.

