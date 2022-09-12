NDOT: Portion of I-680 to close nightly

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers should expect a nightly closure on I-680 beginning this week.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southbound I-680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will be closed nightly starting this week. The closure will last until an undetermined date in the fall of 2022.

The closure will start Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night. The loop will close every night at 8 p.m. until the project is completed.

The project is for bridge deck resurfacing.

