Multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 impacts morning commute

6 First Alert Traffic update
Interstate 80 Crash
Interstate 80 Crash(WOWT)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on I-80 snagged Omaha-metro commuters on Monday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, an accident involving multiple vehicles slowed travel to a crawl on westbound Interstate 80 near 60th Street.

At one point, traffic could only move through the right two lanes as crews worked the scene.

The accident was cleared and all lanes were reopened shortly before 10 AM.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42
MGN
Lincoln Police find missing child

Latest News

Drivers faced construction on the Dodge Expressway during the morning commute
Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update
Drivers faced construction on the Dodge Expressway during the morning commute
Dodge Expressway construction continues
A construction update on State Street
Construction update on State Street
A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers game day information: traffic, parking, tickets & policies