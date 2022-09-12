Multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 impacts morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on I-80 snagged Omaha-metro commuters on Monday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, an accident involving multiple vehicles slowed travel to a crawl on westbound Interstate 80 near 60th Street.

At one point, traffic could only move through the right two lanes as crews worked the scene.

The accident was cleared and all lanes were reopened shortly before 10 AM.

