Malcolm X unanimously selected for Nebraska Hall of Fame

Lincoln, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Hall of Fame will gain a prominent member of the civil rights movement.

According to History Nebraska, Malcolm X has been selected for the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Malcolm X, who’s known for his role as a human rights activist and was an important figure during the civil rights movement, was unanimously selected Monday by the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.

The Nebraska Hall of Fame highlights prominent members of Nebraska history.

Eligible people admitted to the Hall of Fame need to have been born in Nebraska and gained their notoriety in Nebraska - or had their Nebraska residence be an important influence on their greatness. They also can’t be considered until at least 35 years after their death.

Malcolm X was chosen out of three finalists. The other two were Louise Pound - a folklorist, linguist, and professor at the University of Nebraska, and Howard Hanson - a musician.

Born in Omaha in 1925, Malcolm later moved around the country. His father, Earl Little was one of the organizers of the Universal Negro Improvement Association. After receiving threats, his family moved to Milwaukee and then to Michigan - where Earl Little was allegedly murdered.

Malcolm’s mother, Louise Little, became ill and Malcolm was sent to Boston and then New York. Malcolm was arrested for burglary and served 6.5 years in prison.

After his release from prison, he converted to a sect of Islam and officially took his name, Malcolm X.

Malcolm X became an outspoken member of the civil rights movement, forming the Organization of Afro-American Unity in 1964.

A controversial figure of the movement, Malcolm X often argued that Black people should defend and advance themselves in society “by any means necessary.” He also criticized Martin Luther King Jr. and his emphasis on nonviolence.

Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965 in New York City. Three people with shotguns rushed him as he prepared for a speech. The three people allegedly involved were sentenced to life in prison, although two of the suspects were recently exonerated.

