Judge orders teen case to trial in connection to Omaha murder

The 17-year-old is held on a $750,000 bond.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teen in connection to a murder in March will now have his case going to trial.

Gatluak Jiel, 16, had a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon where a judge order his case to go to trial. He will be tried as an adult and it’s reported he was 14 during the time of the murder.

Jiel is held on a $750,000 bond on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Larry Thompson, 59.

Almost a week ago, Christopher Trejo, 17, pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder in adult court in connection with the death of Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
MGN
Lincoln Police find missing child
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids schools discontinuing seclusion rooms following review from Dept. of Justice
Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage
NDOT: Portion of I-680 to close nightly
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
One dead after car fire in north Lincoln