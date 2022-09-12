Judge orders teen case to trial in connection to Omaha murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teen in connection to a murder in March will now have his case going to trial.

Gatluak Jiel, 16, had a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon where a judge order his case to go to trial. He will be tried as an adult and it’s reported he was 14 during the time of the murder.

Jiel is held on a $750,000 bond on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Larry Thompson, 59.

Almost a week ago, Christopher Trejo, 17, pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder in adult court in connection with the death of Thompson.

