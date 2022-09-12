Huskers fans in Omaha react to Scott Frost firing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Faithful Huskers fans still repping red, even after a devastating loss to Georgia Southern and news that their head coach was fired.

Here’s what some had to say about Scott Frost, his firing, and the buyout.

“Justified decision in my opinion. Probably three games too late. We thought after the end of last year it was time to go,” said Michael Snell.

“The last time we won a national championship was my freshman year of college. That’s a long time ago,” said Nikki Kopetzky.

“Nobody cares more about Nebraska football than Scott Frost. But it wasn’t happening, and it wasn’t going to happen,” Mick Snell.

They didn’t deny he was a good player. But some say as a coach, he wasn’t the solution to the team’s problems.

“I thought he was a good player. I don’t think he was a very good coach. I think he never really had good control of the team and the fundamentals were terrible,” said Roy Neneman.

Others thought he deserved more time to make his mark.

“I just feel like they should’ve given him more time, because it took Tom Osborne over a decade to win a national championship,” Randy Beck.

Some fans’ thoughts on the $15 million price tag on his departure: “The buyout…not concerned about the buyout. Those donors have deep pockets,” said Michael Snell.

“I wish they would’ve waited two weeks and saved seven million,” said Neneman.

“He gets 15 million dollars to be fired, so I don’t feel too bad for him,” said Kopetzky.

But no matter what, these fans say they’re rocking red regardless of who’s coaching the team.

“I’m taking my Nebraska red back to Phoenix. I’m going back to Arizona with this. And I’m sure my niece from Austin is going to wear her Nebraska Huskers also,” said Dorothy Vacin.

