Former Omaha Police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal jury has sided with a precinct captain who sued the City of Omaha, saying she had been the target of retaliation.

The jury awarded former Omaha Police Capt. Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez lost wages and benefits Monday in the amount of $680,000 and $20,000 in other damages.

The city plans to appeal the decision, according to a statement from Matt Kuhse, Omaha’s city attorney.

“The jurors in the lawsuit filed by Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez have returned a verdict against the City. While this decision is unfortunate, the City thanks the jurors for their service. Despite this verdict, the City maintains its position that Ms. Belcastro-Gonzalez was not promoted as a result of poor performance as a command officer. There was no retaliation by Chief Schmaderer. The City will appeal the verdict.”

Belcastro-Gonzalez was the subject of an internal investigation when she was fired. In 2017, she filed a complaint with the mayor’s office regarding unlawful discrimination practices regarding the treatment of women by the police department.

After 27 years as a police officer and in charge of the southeast precinct at the time she was fired by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer. She then sued the city and the police chief in 2019, alleging she was wrongly passed over for deputy chief after finishing first in testing.

Schmaderer has previously said it was a personnel matter. The city has said the department handled the promotions by the book and interviewed four candidates for every opening.

Belcastro-Gonzalez is the wife of the Democratic nominee for Douglas County Sheriff, retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez

