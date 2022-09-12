Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Summer warmth makes a comeback ahead of the start of Fall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a fall-like weekend we’re on our way back to the 90s this week! We have one more cool start to go get through before the heat returns. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 40s and 50s ahead of a warmer afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday morning lows (wowt)

Highs made it to the low 80s Monday and will jump several more degrees Tuesday to the mid 80s to low 90s!

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll continue the warming trend this week with highs near 90 beginning Wednesday... we’ll stay warm through the start of next week with a brief dip to the upper 80s on Friday. Storm chances will return Thursday night and continue on and off into the weekend mainly geared toward the nighttime and early morning hours.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The next signs of fall are here Monday night as a cold front sweeps in... this will bring a cool down to the 70s for the meddle of next week and rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.