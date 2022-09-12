Douglas County Health Department offering STI clinics, at-home testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is offering free STI clinics for people 24 and under.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, STI clinics will be held throughout the week at the Douglas County Midtown Campus - at the southeast corner of 41st & Pacific Street.

The clinic services are free of charge to people 24 and under, and $15 for people over 25. Payments can only be made with cash or a check.

Appointments are required.

Anyone 13 years old and over can receive STI services. Children will not be allowed in the clinic.

People attending are asked to bring an ID, and a snack and water in case treatment is required. The Health Department says depending on how busy it is, people attending could end up waiting at least an hour.

Services offered at the testing site include:

Testing/treatment for Syphilis, Gonorrhea, and Chlamydia

Walk-in HIV testing/referral for HIV

Testing for Trichomonas (Females Only)

Express Testing for Gonorrhea, Chlamydia (no exam necessary)

Exams by licensed Healthcare Providers are necessary for the diagnosis/treatment of sexually transmitted diseases

Confidential counseling (risk reduction; partner notification; disease information)

Immunizations are available for adults who meet the qualifications

Free condom distribution/education

Expedited Partner Therapy

Herpes testing is not provided

The clinics will be at various times from Monday, Sept. 12, to Saturday, Sept. 17.

Free at-home STI testing is also offered by the Health Department. The service provides express testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The at-home tests require a brief form and a urine sample. The form and sample can then be brought to one of 12 outreach sites around Omaha. Results will be given about a week later.

Free HIV at-home test kits can also be requested by calling the Health Department at (402) 444-7750.

