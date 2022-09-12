Douglas County drunk driving enforcement effort ends with several arrested, cited

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people were arrested or cited during a drunk driving enforcement campaign.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign that lasted from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

The goal was to focus on impaired driving and involved selective enforcement in locations with a high number of traffic accidents.

During the campaign there were:

  • 58 total traffic stops or contacts
  • 6 written warnings
  • 25 verbal warnings
  • 28 traffic citations
  • 1 reckless driving citation
  • 4 DUI arrests
  • 2 Driving under suspension
  • 2 Fugitives apprehended

The enforcement effort was funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

