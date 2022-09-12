Douglas County drunk driving enforcement effort ends with several arrested, cited

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people were arrested or cited during a drunk driving enforcement campaign.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign that lasted from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

The goal was to focus on impaired driving and involved selective enforcement in locations with a high number of traffic accidents.

During the campaign there were:

58 total traffic stops or contacts

6 written warnings

25 verbal warnings

28 traffic citations

1 reckless driving citation

4 DUI arrests

2 Driving under suspension

2 Fugitives apprehended

The enforcement effort was funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

