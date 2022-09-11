Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

According to Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, Nebraska Athletics has put in a new interim coach for the remainder of the season.

RELATED: Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be an interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position,” Alberts added.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42
Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

Latest News

Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) celebrates with the Cy-Hawk trophy after an...
Iowa State snaps streak against Iowa
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42
Husker Game Day Forecast
Husker Game Day Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff
Bennington Football
High school football Week 3: Bellevue West battles Westside in a shootout