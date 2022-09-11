Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

According to Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, Nebraska Athletics has put in a new interim coach for the remainder of the season.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be an interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position,” Alberts added.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics - Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

