Omaha town hall meeting plans to discuss spike in violence

A town hall meeting plans to discuss violence in the community
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A town hall meeting is happening Sunday in Omaha.

Community members are hoping to meet to discuss the recent spike in violence the metro area has seen.

The town hall meeting will take place at North High School.

It will be, Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say it’s the community’s hope that people will come together to find answers and solutions to the trouble our city faces.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42
Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

Latest News

Ashland honors 1947 football team.
Ashland celebrates 75 years of football at Memorial Stadium
Prevention Means Progress
Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month
More people seek therapy in response to community violence in Omaha
Resource center offers food, clothing, supplies for Westside families