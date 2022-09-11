Omaha town hall meeting plans to discuss spike in violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A town hall meeting is happening Sunday in Omaha.

Community members are hoping to meet to discuss the recent spike in violence the metro area has seen.

The town hall meeting will take place at North High School.

It will be, Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say it’s the community’s hope that people will come together to find answers and solutions to the trouble our city faces.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.