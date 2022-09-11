Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting

(KLTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

