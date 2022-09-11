Omaha homicide suspect escapes custody in Arkansas

A homicide suspect has escaped custody
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect allegedly escaped custody in Arkansas.

Wuanya Smith, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12.

Smith was arrested in Arkansas earlier this week.

Sunday, officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas said Smith escaped custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says Smith escaped from the Saline County Detention Center at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Smith allegedly climbed over a barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center.

Officials say Smith was last seen heading north from the detention center wearing no shirt, white tennis shoes and white and black striped pants.

The Sheriff’s Office says to not approach and call 911 if you see him.

Wuanya M. Smith, 20
Wuanya M. Smith, 20(Omaha Police Department)

