Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Politicians from Nebraska and Iowa made statements remembering the attacks and their effect on the nation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts took note of the valor shown by first responders and the passengers of Flight 93 - who fought back against the highjackers.

“While 9/11 evokes sorrow, it also calls to mind the courageous patriotism of Americans,” Ricketts said in a statement Friday. “Firefighters raced into the burning Twin Towers and up stairways to rescue those trapped inside the buildings. First responders searched through debris and tended to the wounded while struggling to breathe due to thick clouds of ash and dust. And passengers aboard Flight 93 sacrificed their lives to prevent hijackers from using the plane as a weapon. Our nation will forever be inspired by these acts of valor.”

Ricketts also mentioned how Americans did not give into fear.

“After 9/11, there was grave concern that more attacks on stadiums, shopping malls, or schools were eminent. But that’s not what happened. Americans were kept safe. Flights resumed. We returned to concerts, movies, and sporting events. Our lives normalized.”

Also noted by Ricketts was the Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Memorial, which will be on display at Norris High School in Firth until Monday at 3 p.m. The memorial honors American military members who have died since 9/11.

While 9/11 evokes sorrow, it also calls to mind the courageous patriotism of Americans. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) September 11, 2022

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon also noted the first responders who died on 9/11.

Today we remember the thousands of lives lost in the horrific terror attacks on #9/11. We will #NeverForget those who died and our fallen first responders who ran toward the danger to save others. We must continue to keep all Americans safe by strengthening our national security. pic.twitter.com/cF7iCDgI19 — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸 (@RepDonBacon) September 11, 2022

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer brings up the vast number of victims, including five Nebraskans.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also gave a statement.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her condolences as well.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst discussed the anniversary of the attacks in a video statement.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he remembers that day when he was in the Capitol.

I will never forget being in the US capitol on 9/11 Each day I’m grateful for the brave Americans who sacrificed their lives for the lives of others We live in the greatest nation in the world God Bless America — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 11, 2022

Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne also remembers those who were lost that day.

We will never forget the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001.



May we continue to honor their memories and the heroism of the first responders who answered the call on that tragic day. pic.twitter.com/gbs2vlEH4o — Cindy Axne (@Axne4Congress) September 11, 2022

