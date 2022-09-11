Minute of silence held at OFD stations to remember 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday we mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

To mark the somber event, all Omaha Fire stations held a minute of silence at 9:11 a.m. to pay tribute to the lives lost that day.

For firefighters across the country, it’s a moment to remember how first responders sacrificed their own lives to save others.

“We think about what the men and women did, the bravery they had,” says Tony Siedlik, Captain of Station #34. “The police officers, everybody, in hopes that if we’re faced with something like that, that we could do the same.”

We invite you to join us today at 9:11am as we observe a moment of silence at each of our fire stations to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/xkMGHumRU1 — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) September 11, 2022

