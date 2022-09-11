Minute of silence held at OFD stations to remember 9/11

Fire Department members have a moment of silence on the 21st anniversary of 9/11
Fire Department members have a moment of silence on the 21st anniversary of 9/11(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday we mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

To mark the somber event, all Omaha Fire stations held a minute of silence at 9:11 a.m. to pay tribute to the lives lost that day.

For firefighters across the country, it’s a moment to remember how first responders sacrificed their own lives to save others.

“We think about what the men and women did, the bravery they had,” says Tony Siedlik, Captain of Station #34. “The police officers, everybody, in hopes that if we’re faced with something like that, that we could do the same.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42
Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

Latest News

Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers remember 9/11
A town hall meeting plans to discuss violence in the community
Omaha town hall meeting plans to discuss spike in violence
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal