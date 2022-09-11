Lincoln Police search for missing child

12-year-old Danai Helmstadte went missing in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.
12-year-old Danai Helmstadte went missing in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are looking for a missing child.

According to LPD, 12-year-old Danai Helmstadte went missing in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. She was last seen in the area of 14th and Peach Streets.

Danai is 5′3″, approximately 100lbs with with neck-length hair.

Individuals with any information are asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000.

