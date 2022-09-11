Iowa State snaps streak against Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the Cyclones first win against Iowa since 2014, a 10-7 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes had a chance tie the game late with a 48 yard field goal attempt in the rain as time expired, it was wide left.

Turnovers played a big role in this game, both teams fumbled at the goal line and one of those led to a 99 yard 21 play drive by Iowa State. It ended with a Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard touchdown catch from Hunter Dekkers. A drive that almost chewed up 12 minutes of the clock. The Cyclones were far from perfect, with three turnovers and two blocked punts. On the other side Iowa only had 150 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times. The Hawks however did a score a touchdown, it came early in the game, a run by Leshon Williams. The result snaps a six game losing streak by Iowa State against Iowa.

