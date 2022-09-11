Huskers host Georgia Southern in first night game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Georgia Southern took the field at Memorial Stadium, hoping to be the third team from the Sun Belt to pull off an upset Saturday. The Eagles had a great first quarter with 134 yards of offense. They scored two touchdowns on their first two possessions. The Huskers also scored one, Casey Thompson ran one in from eight yards out, that tied the game at seven.

Early in the second quarter Thompson found Brody Belt for his first career touchdown. It was a 21 yard connection over the middle. On the next possession Georgia Southern took a deep shot that was intercepted by Marques Buford at the Nebraska 24 yard line. That turnover led to an Anthony Grant touchdown, his fifth of the season. Nebraska moved in front 21-14, first lead of the game.

