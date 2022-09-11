David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, beautiful Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fall-like start to the day across the area as temperatures dropped into the middle 40s. A few dropping as low as 43 degrees, need a jacket heading out the door early this morning! Clear skies will mean lots of sunshine today, warming us up fairly quickly. Temperatures warm back to near 60 by 10am, into the 70s this afternoon. We should see a high around 75 in the metro, absolutely beautiful weather for getting outdoors.

Another cool start on Monday with morning temperatures likely falling into the upper 40s. However a warming trend will kick in for the afternoon. Strong sunshine will help to push temperatures to around 80 degrees Monday afternoon. Humidity levels remain on the lower side, so it should still feel relatively comfortable. Even warmer conditions are expected across western Nebraska, where 90s will make a return.

The warming trend continues through the week for the metro. We’ll warm into the middle 80s on Tuesday, with highs near 90 by Wednesday. The Summer warmth will stick with us through at least Friday. Dry weather is expected for the first half of the week. our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday night or Friday. Some spotty storms are possible into Saturday as well, but rainfall doesn’t appear to be widespread at this time. Above average temperatures will likely stick with us into next week.

