David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, beautiful Sunday afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fall-like start to the day across the area as temperatures dropped into the middle 40s. A few dropping as low as 43 degrees, need a jacket heading out the door early this morning! Clear skies will mean lots of sunshine today, warming us up fairly quickly. Temperatures warm back to near 60 by 10am, into the 70s this afternoon. We should see a high around 75 in the metro, absolutely beautiful weather for getting outdoors.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Another cool start on Monday with morning temperatures likely falling into the upper 40s. However a warming trend will kick in for the afternoon. Strong sunshine will help to push temperatures to around 80 degrees Monday afternoon. Humidity levels remain on the lower side, so it should still feel relatively comfortable. Even warmer conditions are expected across western Nebraska, where 90s will make a return.

Monday's Temperatures
Monday's Temperatures(WOWT)

The warming trend continues through the week for the metro. We’ll warm into the middle 80s on Tuesday, with highs near 90 by Wednesday. The Summer warmth will stick with us through at least Friday. Dry weather is expected for the first half of the week. our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday night or Friday. Some spotty storms are possible into Saturday as well, but rainfall doesn’t appear to be widespread at this time. Above average temperatures will likely stick with us into next week.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, second from right, watches from the sideline as his team plays...
Georgia Southern beats the Huskers 45-42

Latest News

Forecast This Evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Clearing and chilly tonight
Husker Game Day Forecast
Husker Game Day Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler with on & off showers today
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dry this evening, rain likely tonight