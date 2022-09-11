David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic evening, heating up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day as temperatures dipped into the middle 40s, but things turned around quickly this afternoon. Sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity helped us to warm into the middle and even upper 70s around the metro. It will be a beautiful evening with very comfortable conditions. You may need a jacket as we approach sunset, temperatures will be cooling quickly. We’ll drop into the low 60s by 10pm. Another very fall-like night is in store for the metro with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s once again.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

After another cool start on Monday, we will see a nice afternoon. It will be a touch warmer, high temperatures pushing into the lower 80s around the metro. Light winds and low humidity should still make for a comfortable day. As our temperatures climb into the 80s, 90s will likely make a return across western Nebraska.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

The warming trend will continue through the week. Highs on Tuesday climb into the upper 80s, with highs near 90 likely on Wednesday. That summer warmth will stick with us through the rest of the week. Highs either side of 90 are likely Thursday and Friday, with only a slight drop on Saturday. All signs point to continued above average warmth for next week, 90 degree weather potentially sticking with us for several days.

A Dry Start To The Week (WOWT)

Along with the warmth, dry conditions will return as well. While we saw some much needed rainfall on Saturday, rain chances are minimal through most of the week. We are dry through at least Thursday, with some spotty storms possible on Friday and Saturday. At this point, rain doesn’t look all that widespread for our area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.