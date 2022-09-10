Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a homicide case, a frustrating experience with an online car dealer and bodycam images from an officer-involved shooting
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 9.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police provide information carbon monoxide deaths

Three people were found dead in a Millard home. A car had been left running in the garage.

Omaha police and fire confirm the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

5. Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

A boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Omaha police say a 14-year-old boy is behind bars for a deadly shooting Monday night.

4. 6 News On Your Side: Title delay angers online buyer

A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle online from Carvana.

A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle online. (Source: WOWT)

3. Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge

Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project likely impacting traffic.

Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic

2. Exclusive: Widow on loss after argument ends in gunfire

The wife of a man shot and killed said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.

We're hearing from the widow of a man shot to death during a Labor Day get-together.

1. OPD releases bodycam images from officer-involved shooting

Omaha Police shared more details about a fatal shooting that happened while officers were assisting a process server.

OPD releases bodycam images from a recent officer-involved shooting

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
2. Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
3. Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
4. Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
5. Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
6. EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Sept. 2
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 26
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 19
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 12
Top 6 in August 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept....
Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake
Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection

Latest News

I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler with on & off showers today
Cooler with on & off showers today