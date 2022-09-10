Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a homicide case, a frustrating experience with an online car dealer and bodycam images from an officer-involved shooting
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 9.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police provide information carbon monoxide deaths
Three people were found dead in a Millard home. A car had been left running in the garage.
5. Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
A boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.
4. 6 News On Your Side: Title delay angers online buyer
A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle online from Carvana.
3. Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge
Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project likely impacting traffic.
2. Exclusive: Widow on loss after argument ends in gunfire
The wife of a man shot and killed said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.
1. OPD releases bodycam images from officer-involved shooting
Omaha Police shared more details about a fatal shooting that happened while officers were assisting a process server.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
