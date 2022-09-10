Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 9.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Three people were found dead in a Millard home. A car had been left running in the garage.

Omaha police and fire confirm the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Omaha police say a 14-year-old boy is behind bars for a deadly shooting Monday night.

A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle online from Carvana.

Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project likely impacting traffic.

The wife of a man shot and killed said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.

Omaha Police shared more details about a fatal shooting that happened while officers were assisting a process server.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

