Omaha house fire causes $50,000 in damages

Sep. 10, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was put out quickly by Omaha firefighters Friday evening.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 157th and Drexel Circle at 6:31 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building and declared a working fire.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

OFD says the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire caused roughly $50,000 in damages.

