Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from ‘We Build the Wall’

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general has resigned from the board of directors of “We Build the Wall,” a nonprofit that raised money it told donors would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Kris Kobach resigned after the organization and Steve Bannon, a former ally of Donald Trump, were indicted Thursday in New York and accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the wall to third parties.

Kobach resigned from the organization’s board and as its general counsel. He has not been accused of wrongdoing by federal or New York prosecutors.

