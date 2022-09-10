I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

(Pexels via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash.

According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning.

All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to the ILQ Ramp. Traffic is likely to be impacted for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept....
Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake
Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs
Developers plan to build apartment complex near busy Omaha intersection

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 9
Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler with on & off showers today
Cooler with on & off showers today